Lakers News: Rob Pelinka's Plans for Final Roster Spots, Update on Alex Caruso

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are heavy on excitement and intrigue with the 2021-22 NBA season rapidly approaching.

With Russell Westbrook brought in to build the latest Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, L.A.'s ceiling is through the roof. It isn't entirely clear how all of the pieces will fit, but if the Lakers ever strike that balance, they could easily be the team to beat in the Western Conference—if not the Association at large.

The potential is enough to keep this club in the news, but once you add in elements like the Hollywood backdrop and the presence of mega-stars, then it's no small wonder this club can draw so much media traffic on its own.

Speaking of which, there are a few recent developments around this team worth discussing.