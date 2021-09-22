3 Steelers Trade Targets After Week 2

0 of 3

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hurt the most on the defensive interior.

Mike Tomlin's team had to place two defensive lineman on the injured reserve already, and star pass-rusher T.J. Watt picked up a groin injury in Week 2.

Even prior to Watt's small problem, the Steelers should have been looking at potential defensive line upgrades because of the injuries suffered by Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu.

The offensive interior could also be viewed as one of Pittsburgh's flaws. It reworked its offensive line in the offseason, but the unit has not been perfect through two weeks.

If Pittsburgh wants to compete with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North, it can't have many lapses on either side of the trenches, which is why they should explore those positions in the trade market.