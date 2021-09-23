College Football's Top True Freshmen Through Week 3

0 of 11

Are you ready for some impact?

Every analyst who follows college football recruiting loves to project prospects' ceilings and their immediate ability to help their schools. But all of that is done with the knowledge most of those youngsters will need seasoning before they're part of the big picture.

Still, a handful of true freshmen have shone in the spotlight in this young season.

Sure, there may be a few more talented first-year players than some included below, but they haven't proved it on the field. This list is the perfect concoction of opportunity, ability and production.

Some, such as Penn State cornerback Kalen King, Oregon offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia and Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy just need larger sample sets and barely missed the cut.