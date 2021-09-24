B/R Experts Answer Biggest College Football Questions for Week 4

4 of 8

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Morgan Moriarty

Ole Miss is idle this week, so we won't get to see the Rebels' high-powered offense in Week 4. But we'll likely get a shootout when West Virginia heads to Norman to face No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Oklahoma is sixth in the nation in scoring offense, averaging 46.3 points per game. Sooners quarterback and Heisman candidate Spencer Rattler has thrown for seven touchdowns and rushed for another two scores so far this season. He had a season-low 214 yards against Nebraska last week, but he still threw for one touchdown, ran for another and had zero turnovers.

Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks has yet to have a 100-yard outing this season, but he's scored a touchdown in each of Oklahoma's three wins this season. He's also averaging a robust 6.2 yards per carry.

Meanwhile, West Virginia is averaging 39.0 points and 413.3 total yards per game. Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege is averaging 243 passing yards and has six touchdowns on the season. WVU is only averaging 3.8 yards per carry, but senior Leddie Brown had his best performance last week against Virginia Tech, racking up 161 yards and a touchdown.

Neither of these defenses is dominant, as is often the case in the Big 12. WVU and OU rank 39th and 45th in total defense, respectively, and both are allowing more than 300 yards per game.

We should be in for a fun one in Norman on Saturday night.

Kerry Miller

If you believe Vegas, the choice is Boise State at Utah State, which has a total hovering in the 70-point range. But it's hard to imagine those out-West offenses firing on all cylinders for a noon ET kickoff.

If you're looking for a game in which both teams might eclipse 40 points, you can do worse than LSU-Mississippi State. There should be plenty of passing touchdowns in that game.

But I'm going a bit off the radar with Massachusetts at Coastal Carolina.

As has been the case for a number of years, the Minutemen are awful on defense. They aren't allowing 52.7 points per game like they did in 2019, but 46.0 points and 525.0 total yards per game is still terrible. And Coastal Carolina (43.0 points, 508.3 total yards per game on offense) is more than capable of scoring on just about every possession in this game.

Massachusetts is moderately competent on offense, though, having scored 28 points in each of its last two games. And the Chanticleers have allowed at least three touchdowns and more than 400 yards in each of the past two weeks against Kansas and Buffalo, neither of which boast elite offenses.

I like Coastal Carolina to win comfortably, but there should be plenty of points. Chanticleers roll 56-27.