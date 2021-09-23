Report: USC QB Jaxson Dart to Miss 'Extended' Time After Surgery on Knee Injury

AP Photo/Young Kwak

Jaxson Dart impressed during Saturday's game against Washington State, but it may be some time until he returns to the field.

Keely Eure of 247Sports reported he will "be out for an extended period of time" due to a torn meniscus he suffered in the 45-14 win. He underwent minor surgery for the injury.

Dart was only in the game because starting quarterback Kedon Slovis suffered a neck injury.

The freshman, who arrived at USC as a 4-star prospect and the No. 10 overall quarterback in the class of 2021, per 247Sports' composite rankings, set the school's record for passing yards in a debut with 391.

He finished 30-of-46 passing for four touchdowns and two interceptions in the blowout victory and didn't hesitate to launch throws downfield and fit passes through tight windows on underneath routes.

The question is who will be under center for the game against Oregon State this coming Saturday now that Dart is sidelined.

Eure noted Slovis returned to practice this week, which could put him on track to play. If he doesn't, look for freshman Miller Moss to draw the call. Moss was also a 4-star prospect and the No. 12 overall quarterback in the class of 2021, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Moss has not yet thrown a pass in his collegiate career.

The Trojans will be expected to win regardless of who is lined up at quarterback against a Beavers squad that lost the season opener to Purdue and picked up victories over Hawaii and Idaho.