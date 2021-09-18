Winners and Losers from Week 3 of College Football

0 of 7

John Raoux/Associated Press

Alabama made it more interesting than expected, but the Crimson Tide earned a key victory at Florida. The reigning champions lead the winners and losers from Week 3.

If September is any indication, however, the 2021 campaign might just be the long-awaited transitional year for the sport. Four traditional powers—Clemson, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma—each dealt with another rough showing in Week 3.

On the other hand, Cincinnati is staking an early claim to national attention. The Bearcats landed a major win early on Saturday—a stark contract to the performance of several ACC teams.

While the choices are subjective, they're focused on the key results, top storylines and best or worst moments or Week 3.

