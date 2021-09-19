College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 3

1 of 4

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

Penn State used white-out to erase Auburn's hopes of a massive road upset in Bryan Harsin's first season on the Plains.

Instead, the Nittany Lions performed for a raucous crowd decked out in all-white on their way to a 28-20 win over a Tigers team that looks way ahead of schedule, was big, physical and posed the type of test worthy of a top-25 opponent.

James Franklin's PSU team was simply better in the end, thanks to a defense led by Jaquan Brisker and Co. Other than an impressive 15-play, 75-yard drive by Auburn that featured a run-heavy diet early in the third quarter, PSU swarmed the ball all night, harassed Bo Nix and kept turning up the pressure.

It's been the blueprint all year for the No. 10 Lions, and Brisker was involved in the two biggest plays. Auburn elected to throw a fade on 4th-and-goal from the 3-yard line on its penultimate drive, but Brisker and the receiver got tangled up, and no flag (rightfully) was thrown.

Brisker also deflected Nix's prayer from the 26-yard line on the game's final play to secure the win.

"We've been playing championship-level football all year long because we're being assignment-sound, playing with heart, but we've also got big players stepping up in special moments," Franklin told the ABC broadcast crew postgame. "I think Brisker's a great example of that."

PSU quarterback Sean Clifford threw for 280 yards and a pair of touchdowns, receiver Jahan Dotson had a big game, and the Lions overcame their inability to close the game with short-yardage conversions. They looked like the top-10 team they are, and the tests continue with a trip to Iowa City in a couple of weeks.