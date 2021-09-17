Alabama vs. Florida: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week

Alabama vs. Florida: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the WeekSeptember 17, 2021
For the third straight time in the 2021 season, we have a runaway winner in B/R's Game of the Week.
Once again, though, the landslide happened for good reason. Top-ranked Alabama travels to No. 11 Florida in a matchup that collected 60 percent of the 8,217 votes from the B/R community.
The SEC showdown bested No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State (28.4 percent), which is slated for a prime-time kickoff in Week 3. The other finalists were No. 19 Arizona State vs. No. 23 BYU (6.4) and Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami (5.2).
In this preview, we're highlighting the top NFL draft prospects, key storylines and all of the important game-day information for Alabama's trip to The Swamp.
Top NFL Draft Prospects
Evan Neal, OT, Alabama
Evan Neal's combination of size and versatility is incredibly unique. After starting at left guard in 2019, the 6'7", 350-pound Neal shifted to right tackle in 2020 and left tackle in 2021. Neal has a terrific chance to be a top-five pick in the 2022 NFL draft if he plays up to lofty expectations this fall.
Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
Tennessee transfer Henry To'o'to and Christian Harris give the Crimson Tide one of the nation's best duos at linebacker. Harris is a highly regarded talent because of his ability to contribute in run defense, pass-rush situations and coverage. In 2020, he ranked second on the unit with 79 tackles and intercepted a pass. Harris already has three tackles for loss in 2021.
Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
Last season, Kaiir Elam was basically the lone bright spot on a horrendous Florida secondary. He broke up 11 passes and intercepted two, earning first-team All-SEC honors. Elam picked off South Florida last weekend and will often be matchup with John Metchie III, who is also solidly a first-round prospect.
Key Injuries on Alabama's Defense
Only two games into the season, injuries are already piling up for what's expected to be a terrific Alabama defense.
Christopher Allen, who piled up a team-high 13 tackles for loss in 2020, is probably out for the year because of a foot injury. Starting cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis both missed last weekend's clash with Mercer for undisclosed reasons, and edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. (knee) exited the game at halftime.
The good news for Alabama is Jobe, Armour-Davis and Anderson are each trending the right way.
"[Jobe and Armour-Davis] have practiced all the plays, they're out there playing every day," head coach Nick Saban said, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports. "They seem like they're doing OK to me."
Additionally, Cecil Hurt of the Tuscaloosa News noted Saban said Anderson's progress is "very encouraging."
Now, it's fair to believe Bryce Young's first career road start is a more notable storyline. But if Jobe, Armour-Davis and Anderson give 'Bama a mostly healthy defense and stall Florida's offense, Young won't be under as much pressure anyway.
Florida's QB Dilemma
After three seasons of waiting, Emory Jones finally landed his chance to lead the Florida offense in 2021. Unfortunately for him, September hasn't gone as hoped.
Though the Gators are 2-0 and he remains the Week 3 starter, Jones has averaged just 5.4 yards per throw in 49 attempts this season. He's rushed for 6.7 yards per carry, but Jones has totaled only three touchdowns and tossed four interceptions.
Meanwhile, backup Anthony Richardson has impressed in a small sample. While completing 6-of-11 passes for 192 yards and two scores, he's scampered for 275 yards and two touchdowns.
So, what now?
"You'll see both of them play every single game," Florida coach Dan Mullen told reporters last weekend. But the workload for both Jones and Richardson—who Mullen said "looks fine" following a hamstring injury—is both uncertain and destined to vary.
Understandably, don't expect Mullen to provide much insight about his plan for Alabama. This question, nevertheless, will linger over Florida all game long.
Game Information and Odds
When: Saturday, Sept. 18 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida
TV: CBS
Stream: CBS Sports
Spread (via DraftKings): Alabama -14.5
Total: 59.5
Moneyline: Alabama -630 (bet $630 to win $100); Florida +450 (bet $100 to win $450)
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).
Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).
21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.