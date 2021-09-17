Alabama vs. Florida: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week

0 of 4

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

For the third straight time in the 2021 season, we have a runaway winner in B/R's Game of the Week.

Once again, though, the landslide happened for good reason. Top-ranked Alabama travels to No. 11 Florida in a matchup that collected 60 percent of the 8,217 votes from the B/R community.

The SEC showdown bested No. 22 Auburn vs. No. 10 Penn State (28.4 percent), which is slated for a prime-time kickoff in Week 3. The other finalists were No. 19 Arizona State vs. No. 23 BYU (6.4) and Michigan State vs. No. 24 Miami (5.2).

In this preview, we're highlighting the top NFL draft prospects, key storylines and all of the important game-day information for Alabama's trip to The Swamp.