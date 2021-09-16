Warriors Players Who Will Determine GSW's Ceiling During 2021-22 NBA Season

2 of 3

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

There were moments last season when you could see what the Warriors were thinking when they made James Wiseman the No. 2 pick in 2020.

His physical tools alone could drop your jaw, and imaginations went wild any time he stepped away from the basket for a smooth looking jumper.

However, there were far more instances in which he just looked like a raw teenager—because that's what he was. He played just three games in college and navigated around multiple absences as a rookie, including the meniscus tear that cut his campaign short in April. He often found himself out of position, struggled with foul trouble and didn't always impose his will as a 7'0", 240-pounder.

That's what made him (and still makes him) such an obvious trade candidate should Golden State sniff out a win-now star it can get. But it has stood by the 20-year-old so far and needs him to reward that trust.

There's an All-Star interior anchor somewhere inside of him, and if Golden State can bring that out sooner than later, it has a chance to rejoin the elite ranks.