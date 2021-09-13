3 Takeaways from Giants' Week 1 Loss

1 of 3

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

Perhaps the biggest positive for New York on Sunday was the fact that Saquon Barkley took the field. The second overall pick in the 2018 draft has shown that he can be special at the NFL level, but he is also making his way back from a torn ACL.

There was uncertainty surrounding his status for Week 1, but Barkley suited up and made his presence felt against Denver.

However, Barkley was not the difference-maker he has been in the past. He averaged just 2.6 yards per carry and did little more than show that he's healthy enough to play.

"Nothing alarmed me," Barkley said, per ESPN's Jordan Raanan. "I guess you can say that is a positive sign."

The Broncos had to respect Barkley, but they never had to fear him. That's likely to be how opponents view the Penn State product until he is back to 100 percent. Seeing Barkley on the field was a plus for the Giants, but they cannot expect him to be their offensive centerpiece anytime soon.