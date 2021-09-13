College Football Picks Week 3: Odds, Predictions, Schedule, Rankings for Top 25

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Penn State Nittany Lions proved over the first two weeks of the college football season that they have one of the best defenses in the FBS.

In Week 3, Penn State puts that early success to the test with a home clash against the Auburn Tigers, who lead the FBS in scoring defense.

Auburn's totals are skewed because it played one of the worst teams in the FBS and an FCS team in its first two games, but those numbers could be notable for betting purposes.

Penn State is favored by just under a touchdown, while the projected total is 53 points. Saturday night's clash at Beaver Stadium might not get there if the defenses we saw in the first two weeks show up.

Auburn-Penn State is one of three Top 25 clashes on the Week 3 schedule. One of the others involves Auburn's biggest rival in the SEC.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face their second top-15 test of the season against the Florida Gators. Saturday's game differs from the opener against the Miami Hurricanes because it is a true road game in The Swamp.