Broncos' Teddy Bridgewater Out vs. Ravens with Concussion; Drew Lock Replaces

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Baltimore Ravens because of a concussion.

Bridgewater was 7-of-16 yards for 65 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions in the first half, adding two rushing yards on one carry. He was replaced by Drew Lock to start the second half.

The 28-year-old is in his first season with the Broncos after stints in Minnesota (2014-17), New Orleans (2018-19) and Carolina (2020). He threw for 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the Panthers last season, completing 69.1 percent of his passes. They went just 4-11 in his starts, though.

The Broncos, unconvinced by Lock (a 2019 second-rounder), traded a sixth-round pick for Bridgewater ahead of the 2021 season. He quickly justified the acquisition, winning the starting job.

"He's one of the guys, (like) all the great quarterbacks, (who) have that aura about them," star pass-rusher Von Miller said of Bridgewater in early September, per Nick Kosmider of The Athletic. "It's just been a joy to have him on our team."

"You'd hate to see if a quarterback made a mistake, and you see it on his face, and he's flustered," running back Melvin Gordon added. "You don't want to see that from your quarterback. His calmness brings calmness to the whole group. It kind of calms everybody down, and we're going to need that."

Entering Week 4, Bridgewater had thrown for 827 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions while leading Denver to a 3-0 start.

While he's out injured, Lock will get another chance to prove himself under center.