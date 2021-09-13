B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 2

0 of 8

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

Low-level chaos defined Week 1 of the 2021 college football season. Week 2, on the other hand, threw a lovely curveball into the College Football Playoff race.

Oregon, we love you for it, too.

But even though the Pac-12 did something great in the early afternoon, the "Conference of Champions" still managed to mangle the evening. It's a gift, really, and gives us a wonderful juxtaposition to begin the latest edition of B/R's Weekly Awards.

Every Monday during the 2021 season, B/R will distribute a handful of awards. Some will review the previous weekend's slate, and others will preview what's coming up. A few topics might be humorous or downright strange.

This edition covers Oregon's big W amid an otherwise awful Pac-12 weekend, Texas' big L, an athletic trainer who saved the day, fans who saved a cat and many other topics. You just never know what to expect on a given Saturday in the fall.