College Football Rankings: B/R's Top 25 After Week 2

After picking up a marquee win on the road in Week 2, both the Oregon Ducks and Iowa Hawkeyes have surged in B/R's latest Top 25 for the 2021 college football season.

Oregon never trailed during a 35-28 victory at Ohio State, which entered Saturday with an undefeated record against the Ducks in the all-time series. Later on, Iowa's defense propelled the Hawkeyes to a 27-17 win over rival Iowa State.

But as Oregon and Iowa soared in the rankings, Texas had a miserable day at Arkansas and exited the Top 25 along with USC.

Bleacher Report's college football crew—David Kenyon, Adam Kramer, Kerry Miller, Morgan Moriarty and Brad Shepard—each cast a ballot after Week 2's results. A first-place vote is worth 25 points, followed by 24 points for second, 23 for third, etc.

B/R's Week 2 Top 25

1. Alabama (Last week: 1)

2. Georgia (2)

T-3. Oklahoma (4)

T-3. Oregon (T-9)

5. Iowa (13)

6. Cincinnati (5)

7. Clemson (6)

8. Ohio State (3)

9. Florida (14)

T-10. Coastal Carolina (15)

T-10. Penn State (11)

12. Texas A&M (7)

13. UCLA (17)

14. Notre Dame (T-9)

15. Ole Miss (25)

16. Michigan (19)

17. Virginia Tech (18)

18. Iowa State (8)

19. Arkansas (NR)

20. Wisconsin (21)

21. UCF (NR)

22. Liberty (23)

23. Kentucky (NR)

24. Arizona State (22)

25. Auburn (NR)

Others receiving votes: BYU, USC, Texas, Maryland, North Carolina