Winners and Losers from Week 2 of College Football

Winners and Losers from Week 2 of College FootballSeptember 12, 2021
To the untrained eye, college football's Week 2 slate may have looked like a weak one—two great games surrounded by a litany of likely blowouts.
Follow this beautiful, chaotic sport for long enough, though, and you come to appreciate that the so-called "boring" weeks tend to feature some of the most ridiculous results of all.
Not only did both of the great games (Oregon-Ohio State and Iowa-Iowa State) deliver in the form of wins by the underdogs, but there were two other wholly unexpected nail-biters involving teams ranked in the AP Top 10.
Ohio State lost its game despite gaining 612 yards; Iowa won its game despite gaining 173 yards.
Sure, why not?
Both Florida and Georgia had back-up quarterbacks who put up "playing the video game on the easiest possible setting" statistics. And though it came in a losing effort, Western Kentucky's Bailey Zappe became the first quarterback in more than two decades to throw for at least 410 yards against Army's defense.
And we've still got a full night of action to go.
This will be updated throughout the night, so check back in periodically.
Winner: Iowa Hawkeyes in the Biggest Cy-Hawk Game to Date
Iowa and Iowa State have been playing on an annual basis (excluding 2020) since the 1970s and have met a total of 68 times overall.
Never before has the Cy-Hawk game been anywhere near this important from a national perspective, though, largely because never before has this much been expected from the Cyclones.
This was the first ever meeting in which both teams were ranked, let alone both ranked in the Top 10.
But, as has been the case every time since Matt Campbell took the ISU job in 2015, Iowa defeated its in-state rival, this time by a score of 27-17.
To put it lightly, it was not an offensive clinic by the Hawkeyes. There were only two drives in which they gained so much as 20 yards, and they finished the night with a mere 173 yards of total offense.
They flexed their muscles on defense, though, forcing four turnovers and capitalizing on each one of them.
The Breece Hall fumble was immediately returned for a touchdown, and the three Brock Purdy interceptions turned into a touchdown and two field goals for Iowa. The ISU defense was only able to do so much when repeatedly put in tough situations.
And while Iowa's offense had trouble moving the ball, at least it made sure to protect the ball, per usual. For the fifth consecutive time in this rivalry, the Cyclones were unable to force a single turnover. And that means their offense was constantly deep in its own territory.
Winning with defense has been Iowa's M.O. for decades, but this year's squad just might be a title contender because of it. Remember, they held Indiana without a touchdown last weekend, too. And with both Ohio State and Wisconsin already suffering losses this season, there's certainly room for Iowa to become the team to beat in the Big Ten, if it isn't already there.
Loser: Ryan Day's Regular-Season Winning Streak
Ryan Day won three games in 2018 while "pinch hitting" for Urban Meyer, carried a 13-0 record into the College Football Playoff the following year and went a perfect 6-0 during the regular season in 2020. Factor in the season-opening win over Minnesota and he entered Week 2's showdown against Oregon with a 23-0 career record in non-playoff contests.
But that winning streak came to an unceremonious conclusion in a 35-28 loss to the Ducks.
The Buckeyes offense left an awful lot of points on the field. On five of their first eight possessions, they went at least 40 yards without changing the scoreboard—three turnovers on downs, one punt and one drive that ended at halftime. And they had quite a bit of difficulty establishing the run, even though Oregon was without star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux and highly touted linebacker Justin Flowe.
However, let's not pretend that Ohio State lost this game because of its offense. There absolutely could have been better execution at the end of those drives that stalled out in Oregon territory, but C.J. Stroud threw for nearly 500 yards with just one interception when he tried to force something that wasn't there on a 3rd-and-18 late in the fourth quarter.
It was the defense that let the Buckeyes down time and again.
Led by C.J. Verdell's 161 yards and two touchdowns, Oregon shredded the Buckeyes front seven with the ground game, rushing for 269 yards and three scores. Basically any time the Ducks wanted to run the ball off the left edge, it was wide open. And backfield penetration was completely nonexistent. With the exception of dropping Travis Dye for a one-yard loss on a 1st-and-10 in the first quarter, Ohio State didn't record a single tackle for loss.
Once that ground game was established, Oregon made mincemeat of the Buckeyes over the middle of the field. Eleven different Duck receivers made at least one catch for a gain of 10 or more yards, as Anthony Brown had all day to survey the field to figure out which guy had broken free of the man-to-man coverage that simply wasn't working.
Ohio State's CFP dream isn't over. Let's not forget that the 2014 national champion Buckeyes also lost a home nonconference game (vs. Virginia Tech) before reeling off 13 consecutive victories—and there's little question that this year's offense can score just as relentlessly as that one did.
But this defense also had a rough go last week against Minnesota up until Mohamed Ibrahim had to leave the game with a season-ending injury. The Buckeyes desperately need to improve on D before that big game against Penn State on Oct. 30.
Winner: Florida's Probably-No-Longer-Backup Quarterback Anthony Richardson
There were a ton of hotly debated quarterback battles this past offseason, most notably at Ohio State, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M.
But up until eight days ago, it never felt like Florida's job was up in the air. Heck, Athlon Sports' Steven Lassan wrote in mid-August about the top 15 QB battles for 2021, which included 12 Power Five schools, plus nine "other Power Five battles to watch." Florida wasn't anywhere on that list, as most everyone assumed fourth-year quarterback Emory Jones was going to be the guy for the Gators.
Through two games, however, it couldn't be more obvious that their best chance at beating Alabama next weekend rests in the hands and legs of redshirt-freshman Anthony Richardson.
Richardson had 160 rushing yards on just seven carries in the opener against Florida Atlantic, but he was merely 3-of-8 for 40 yards through the air.
Week 2 against South Florida was a much, much different story.
Well, it was the same story on the ground, with Richardson rushing four times for 115 yards. But in the passing department, he went 3-of-3 for 152 yards and two touchdowns—while Jones sputtered to a final line of 14-of-22, 151 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions.
The unofficial passing of the torch took place early in the fourth quarter.
Richardson scrambled toward the sideline before launching a perfect dart to Jacob Copeland 36 yards down the field, setting up 1st-and-Goal at the USF 7. Richardson got hit so hard on the play that his helmet popped off, forcing him to sit out at least one play. But Dan Mullen left Jones in at quarterback for four consecutive non-scoring plays.
When the Gators got the ball back, Richardson was back on the field and he ran for an 80-yard touchdown on the only play of that drive. He suffered an apparent injury toward the end of that run, but hopefully it was just a cramp on a hot and humid day, because the college football world deserves a chance to watch this phenom try to do his thing against the Crimson Tide defense.
Loser: Tennessee's Quest for a 4th-Quarter Comeback
If you're the type to scan the college football schedule for the most intriguing matchups between unranked teams, Pittsburgh at Tennessee surely caught your eye this week. Both teams dominantly won their season openers and, frankly, aside from Oregon-Ohio State, there wasn't much else worth circling in the early slate of games.
And the Volunteers could not have asked for a much better start to that game. They forced a Panthers three-and-out, blocked the punt and scored from two yards out one play later. Two more Pitt three-and-outs ensued, Tennessee took a 10-0 lead and it looked like Rocky Top might run away with a big early win.
Out of nowhere, Pitt scored on five straight possessions for a 27-20 lead, which it pushed to 41-27 early in the fourth quarter before the Vols mounted a comeback.
Hendon Hooker led them on a quick march down the field with a 19-yard run and a 34-yard pass to Jacob Warren. Jaylen Wright punched in the touchdown to cut Pitt's lead in half, and the Tennessee defense quickly got the ball back to its offense for Hooker to go to work again.
A 15-yard run by the quarterback and a pair of 15-yard penalties against the Panther secondary got the Volunteers back into the red zone in a hurry. But on 4th and 1 from the Pitt 4, they called a woefully predictable run for Wright up the gut and got stuffed behind the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs. Like, there was never any chance of that play working.
The defense forced another three-and-out giving Hooker and Co. one more chance to complete the comeback. But on the second play of a drive that started at the Pitt 34, Hooker underthrew his intended target, setting up Brandon Hill to darn near take one the opposite way for six points.
From there, Pitt was able to run out the clock on an impressive 41-34 road win. Feels strange to praise the defense in a game with 75 total points, but the Panthers forced three turnovers, had five sacks and came up big when it mattered the most.
Winner: Home Teams Big on Friday Night
More often than not, we can count on at least one Thursday or Friday game to deliver some fourth-quarter, late-night drama.
But this week, there were no games Thursday and all four Friday night games were decided by at least 24 points.
There was a decent amount of early entertainment in each of those contests, though.
Kansas led No. 17 Coastal Carolina by a score of 9-7 at the end of the first quarter before the Chanticleers gradually pulled away for a 49-22 victory. Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean delivered a few highlight-reel runs to help keep things interesting into the third quarter, but Coastal Carolina just kept marching down the field with five touchdown drives of more than 70 yards.
In the other FBS-against-FBS game, UTEP had a pair of long field-goal drives and trailed 10-6 early in the second quarter before things got out of hand in Boise State's favor. Thanks to a punt-return touchdown and a pair of one-play scoring drives, the Broncos led 31-6 midway through the second quarter despite possessing the ball only three-and-a-half minutes to that point in the game. Hank Bachmeier threw for 340 yards and a pair of touchdowns en route to a 54-13 blowout.
North Carolina A&T had a 20-play, 86-yard touchdown drive on its opening possession against Duke, and it added another long scoring drive late in the second quarter to tie the game up at 14-14. But the Blue Devils outscored the Aggies 31-3 the rest of the way. Duke's Mataeo Durant didn't have anywhere near as many yards in this game (41) as he did last week against Charlotte (255), but he did find the end zone three times for the second consecutive game. In Blue Devils history, the record for rushing touchdowns in a single season is only 14—by Brandon Connette in 2013 and Winston Siegfried in 1941. Durant is already at six through two games.
And in the most dramatic game of the evening, North Dakota scored touchdowns on each of its first three possessions, jumping out to an early 21-7 lead at Utah State. But the Fighting Hawks were only able to manage a field goal the rest of the way while USU's Logan Bonner threw for 390 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-24 victory. It was closer than the final score, though. North Dakota had the ball and trailed by just three early in the fourth quarter before the Aggies ran away with it.
Loser: Yet Another Team Hoping to Score Against Georgia
One of the biggest takeaways from Week 1 was that, despite losing a bunch of starters from last year's team, Georgia is still outrageously good on defense. The Bulldogs held Clemson—you know, the team that has played in six of the last seven College Football Playoffs—to 180 total yards and three points.
UAB didn't have much better luck against the Dawgs.
Midway through the third quarter, Georgia opened up a 49-0 lead. At that point, UAB had 96 yards of total offense and looked completely helpless to do anything about that. Even when Georgia's defense was full of second-stringers, the Blazers still weren't able to do much of anything. They were only able to put points on the board when Georgia's third-string quarterback Carson Beck threw a 61-yard pick six to Keondre Swoopes.
Thus, through two games, Georgia's defense has only allowed one field goal.
But let's talk about the offense for a moment, too.
With JT Daniels out with an oblique injury, Stetson Bennett IV stepped in at starting quarterback and absolutely destroyed a UAB secondary that shut out Jacksonville State in Week 1. Here's a rundown of Bennett's first five pass attempts: 73-yard touchdown, 10-yard gain, 12-yard touchdown, 89-yard touchdown, 61-yard touchdown. That's 5-for-5 for 245 yards and four touchdowns, which is a passer efficiency rating of 782.3.
It shouldn't matter in the long run. This is Daniels' job once he's healthy. All the same, what an incredible performance to make sure UAB never had a chance in this one.
Winner: No. 5 Texas A&M and No. 8 Notre Dame... Just Barely
You just never know when an AP Top 10 team is going to get upset by an unranked opponent, but it sure did seem unlikely to happen this week.
No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 6 Clemson and No. 7 Cincinnati each faced an FCS opponent. No. 3 Ohio State hosted No. 12 Oregon and No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa battled each other. Throw in No. 2 Georgia as a mortal lock to blowout UAB and the only spots where it even seemed remotely possible were No. 5 Texas A&M at Colorado and No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Toledo.
But even those teams were substantial favorites.
Until the games began.
Notre Dame's game came first, and it was only available on Peacock's streaming service, which made for an interesting fourth quarter of people frantically trying to figure out if or how they could watch a possible upset.
Thanks to a pick six late in the second quarter, Toledo carried a 16-14 lead into halftime and held that same edge after a scoreless third quarter. It seemed the Fighting Irish had gotten things under control when a 55-yard Chris Tyree touchdown pushed them ahead by a 24-16 margin, but the Rockets went 89 yards and 73 yards on their next two possessions to take a 29-24 lead with just 95 seconds remaining.
However, Notre Dame's Jack Coan—moments after having a dislocated finger reset on the sideline—led the Irish to a game-winning touchdown in less than 30 seconds.
Texas A&M's close call could at least partially be blamed on losing starting quarterback Haynes King III to an injury early in the first quarter, but switching to Zach Calzada is no excuse for completely losing the ability to move the ball. The Aggies didn't record a single first down in the first 28 minutes of the game, and then they opened up the third quarter with back-to-back three-and-outs.
Fortunately for their College Football Playoff aspirations, the Aggies were a brick wall on defense. Colorado put together one touchdown drive in the first quarter, but that was it. So when Calzada found Isaiah Spiller for an 18-yard touchdown on a wheel route late in the fourth quarter, it was just enough to put the Aggies ahead by the final score of 10-7.
Because of the losses by Ohio State and Iowa State, it's unlikely Texas A&M or Notre Dame will drop far in the rankings, if at all. But a pair of close calls by Top 10 teams against opponents not expected to do much of anything this season feels like an early omen for a particularly chaotic season.