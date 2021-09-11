Winners and Losers from Week 2 of College Football

7 of 7

AJ MAST/Associated Press

You just never know when an AP Top 10 team is going to get upset by an unranked opponent, but it sure did seem unlikely to happen this week.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 4 Oklahoma, No. 6 Clemson and No. 7 Cincinnati each faced an FCS opponent. No. 3 Ohio State hosted No. 12 Oregon and No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa battled each other. Throw in No. 2 Georgia as a mortal lock to blowout UAB and the only spots where it even seemed remotely possible were No. 5 Texas A&M at Colorado and No. 8 Notre Dame vs. Toledo.

But even those teams were substantial favorites.

Until the games began.

Notre Dame's game came first, and it was only available on Peacock's streaming service, which made for an interesting fourth quarter of people frantically trying to figure out if or how they could watch a possible upset.

Thanks to a pick six late in the second quarter, Toledo carried a 16-14 lead into halftime and held that same edge after a scoreless third quarter. It seemed the Fighting Irish had gotten things under control when a 55-yard Chris Tyree touchdown pushed them ahead by a 24-16 margin, but the Rockets went 89 yards and 73 yards on their next two possessions to take a 29-24 lead with just 95 seconds remaining.

However, Notre Dame's Jack Coan—moments after having a dislocated finger reset on the sideline—led the Irish to a game-winning touchdown in less than 30 seconds.

Texas A&M's close call could at least partially be blamed on losing starting quarterback Haynes King III to an injury early in the first quarter, but switching to Zach Calzada is no excuse for completely losing the ability to move the ball. The Aggies didn't record a single first down in the first 28 minutes of the game, and then they opened up the third quarter with back-to-back three-and-outs.

Fortunately for their College Football Playoff aspirations, the Aggies were a brick wall on defense. Colorado put together one touchdown drive in the first quarter, but that was it. So when Calzada found Isaiah Spiller for an 18-yard touchdown on a wheel route late in the fourth quarter, it was just enough to put the Aggies ahead by the final score of 10-7.

Because of the losses by Ohio State and Iowa State, it's unlikely Texas A&M or Notre Dame will drop far in the rankings, if at all. But a pair of close calls by Top 10 teams against opponents not expected to do much of anything this season feels like an early omen for a particularly chaotic season.