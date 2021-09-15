B/R NBA Staff: Which Star Would You Build Around for the Next 10 Years?

0 of 6

Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

The future of the NBA is in excellent hands.

Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the reigning regular-season and Finals MVPs, respectively, are both under 27 years old. Luka Doncic, Zion Williamson and Trae Young are all under 23. Others in that general age range include Joel Embiid, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum and Donovan Mitchell, to name just a few.

Whenever the old guard that includes players like LeBron James and Kevin Durant walks away, the league will still be loaded with talent.

There are plenty of good options to answer the question above: Which star would you build around for the next 10 years?

Do you go with someone who's more established but still has the bulk of his prime left like Jokic or Antetokounmpo? Do you bank on the potential of someone like Zion? How much consideration do you give to injury history?

All that and more was considered as our writers made their picks.