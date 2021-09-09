B/R NBA Staff: Which Star Would You Build Around for a Title Next Season?

0 of 6

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The NBA is loaded with talent, both young and old. When you look around the league, most teams have at least one player who's good enough to build around. Some have more than one.

The list certainly narrows, though, when you're looking specifically for the star who'd give you the best shot at winning the 2022 NBA Finals.

Previous championship or Finals experience would be nice. An adaptable game wouldn't hurt. Someone who raises the ceiling of those around him would help too. Those boxes and others are the ones our writers are hoping to check in this discussion.

If you had to pick one player to build around for a title in the upcoming season, who would it be? Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic? Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Or perhaps you're not ready to pass on two-time champion Kevin Durant, who just carried Team USA to Olympic gold.

Our answers for the discussion are found below.