College Football Teams with the Most to Prove This Season

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Why They Need to Prove Something

Like Michigan and Texas, this is one of those programs that seems to have spent the past decade in a perpetual state of failing to prove itself worthy of being ranked in the preseason, yet repeatedly receiving that honor.

The Trojans went 5-1 last season, but they lost the Pac-12 championship to Oregon, keeping Clay Helton in his usual spot on one of the hottest seats in the country. And this is the year that the poor-by-their-standards recruiting in 2019 and 2020 is likely to become a problem.

Per 247Sports, USC had a top-four recruiting class every year from 2003-11 and ranked in the top 13 each year from 2012-19, but Helton put together the 20th-best class in 2019 and an especially brutal 64th-best class in 2020.

With those guys now stepping into more important roles in their second and third years with the program, anything less than a return trip to the Pac-12 championship will serve as an indictment against Helton's ability to run this program.

Early Returns

USC looked broken in its 42-28 loss to Stanford, which was actually a 42-13 ball game until a couple of garbage-time touchdowns by the Trojans.

It took the Cardinal more than 56 minutes to score a single point the previous week against Kansas State, but they made it look easy against USC. During one stretch of more than 30 minutes of game time, they scored touchdowns on four out of five possessions, going at least 55 yards for each of those scores. And after the one outlier where they needed to punt, Kyu Blu Kelly got a pick-six against Kedon Slovis.

While that was going on, USC's supposed-to-be-high-octane offense was repeatedly either stalling out in field-goal range or going three-and-out.

It got ugly in a hurry, and I'm a little surprised we didn't wake up on Sunday to news of Helton being fired for that debacle.