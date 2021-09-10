Re-Grading the Top Moves of MLB's 2021 Trade DeadlineSeptember 10, 2021
Re-Grading the Top Moves of MLB's 2021 Trade Deadline
Enough time has passed since the July 30 trade deadline to give some serious consideration to how teams fared in improving for a postseason stretch.
It was a whirlwind of a deadline, with so many well-established players across the league moving locations.
Let's re-grade the 10 biggest trades that happened within the final week of the deadline.
Kris Bryant to Giants for 2 Prospects
Bryant has been an instant contributor to the Giants and makes more sense for his new organization than any other player traded. While his August was much stronger than the start of his September, he has been dealing with some minor wrist discomfort.
Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi talked after the trade about Bryant being the perfect fit as a middle-of-the-order right-handed bat who they can play at any position. He's been exactly that, playing his natural third base position and all three outfield spots.
Bryant is batting .265 with an .815 OPS and six home runs over 31 games for San Francisco, where the Giants should want to sign him to a long-term deal and make him the franchise cornerstone he was in Chicago.
Grade: A
Max Scherzer, Trea Turner to Dodgers for Four Minor Leaguers
*Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from Washington Nationals for four prospects, including catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-hander Josiah Gray.
The top of the National League West got richer, didn't it? Adding Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the reigning World Series champions has gone about the way you would expect.
Scherzer has been excellent in his seven starts since being traded to the Dodgers. They have yet to lose a game with Scherzer on the mound, with him 5-0 in those starts. He would probably have another win if not for a nearly two-hour rain delay disrupting his second start for the Dodgers against the Phillies.
Scherzer gave up two earned runs in his first Dodgers start against the Houston Astros; another three earned-run outings against the Mets, and that is all.
Meanwhile, Turner has added a much-needed spark with his well-known speed on the basepaths and effectiveness against left-handed pitchers.
Beyond having perhaps the coolest slide into home plate we've seen in a long time, Turner boasts Major League Baseball's highest batting average (.390) and second-highest OPS (1.098) against lefties, according to FanGraphs.
Grade: A
Joey Gallo, Anthony Rizzo to Yankees for 6 Prospects
This one is a mixed bag. Rizzo, other than a stint on the COVID-19 list, has been his usual productive self at first base.
Gallo, however, has been a disaster. The former Rangers slugger hit just .130 with 61 strikeouts in 123 at-bats in his first 35 games with the Yankees, prompting what was called a "reset" day off for Gallo earlier in the week against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Before he was traded to the Yankees, Gallo was hitting .223 with 25 homers, 55 RBI and a .869 OPS in 95 games for the Rangers.
Yankees hitting coach Marcus Thames told NJ.com they are still working on his swing.
Fortunately for the Yankees, they are talented enough offensively to win without a productive Gallo, even with their recent slump.
Grade: C
Jose Berrios to Blue Jays for Two Top Prospects
Berrios has put together three consecutive quality starts after some initial struggles after being dealt from the Minnesota Twins to the Toronto Blue Jays.
It's probably too early to judge this trade, since the Blue Jays have Berrios for 2022. But it was an inconsistent start.
Berrios allowed 13 runs in 12.1 innings during a three-start span last month. However, over his last three starts, he's allowed six runs (five earned) in 20.1 innings.
There were Blue Jays fans who understandably recoiled at parting with top prospects in Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson, but both have since dropped on MLB's top 100 prospect rankings.
Meanwhile, Berrios only gave up a pair of runs Thursday night against the Yankees on a two-run homer by Anthony Rizzo. Berrios struck out eight, and that powerful Blue Jays lineup backed him up.
Grade: C
Javier Baez, Trevor Williams to Mets for Outfield Prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong
This is easily the most disappointing blockbuster from the trade deadline. After the former Cubs—Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez—all hit home runs in their first games with their new teams, it's been a really odd fit for Baez with the Mets.
His numbers have improved in September, slashing .333/.394/.600 compared to .213/.262/.410, but it has to be hard for Mets fans to feel like this was a necessary move.
Between the underwhelming performance and the sideshow created by essentially booing the fans, which management had to admonish, this has just felt like it should have never happened.
Grade: D
Craig Kimbrel to White Sox for Nick Madrigal, Codi Heuer
It's hard not to feel like the best version of Kimbrel was left on the north side of time. His 0.49 ERA in 36.2 innings for the Cubs this season will have been what the White Sox felt would fortify the back end of their bullpen.
But Kimbrel has given up nine earned runs in 14 innings pitched for the White Sox, boosting his ERA up to 1.95 (it was as high as 2.06 toward the end of August).
The eight-time All-Star, who White Sox manager Tony La Russa has called a Hall of Fame closer, has mostly been used in the eighth with Liam Hendriks closing the ninth.
The White Sox have World Series aspirations and probably thought they were getting something closer to the Kimbrel who pitched for the 2018 champions.
Grade: C-
Starling Marte to A's, Jesus Luzardo to Marlins
Marte has a hit in almost every game he's played for the A's. He's also been excellent in center field, especially with Ramon Laureano serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for an anabolic steroid.
It has not been enough to keep the A's from imploding. They went from competing with the Houston Astros to defend their American League West title from last year, to scrapping with the Seattle Mariners and the AL West for a wild-card spot.
This was an excellent trade for the A's, however.
Luzardo's picked things up in Miami after a brutal start to his time there. It has been more bad than good, though. Luzardo gave up 24 runs (all earned) in his first five starts for the Marlins.
He's given up five earned runs in his last three starts, all of which the Marlins have won.
Grade: B
Kyle Gibson, Ian Kennedy to Phillies for Prospect and Cash
Kyle Gibson is having a rough September after being solid in five of his first six starts for the Phillies.
In his last two outings, both losses, Gibson allowed 11 runs over 10 innings. Gibson posted a 3.16 ERA in six appearances for Philadelphia in August. Two of his eight outings for the Phillies have been bad—against the Dodgers (Aug. 11) and the Marlins (Sept. 3).
Kennedy had his third blown save of the season Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies. It was his second blown save since being traded to Philly on July 30.
The Phillies are in the middle of a playoff push, and their most significant acquisitions have not made enough of an impact.
Grade: C
Kyle Schwarber to Red Sox for Prospect
Schwarber was hitting .325 with a .460 on-base percentage and 1.010 OPS with the Red Sox after going 2-for-4 in an 11-10 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.
He was out of the lineup Wednesday, but pinch hit in the ninth inning, grounded into a fielder's choice and scored on Hunter Renfroe's game-deciding home run.
The issue with Schwarber in Boston is deciding where to play him and how to get that bat in the lineup every day now that the team is returning to full strength from its COVID-19 outbreak.
It's a good problem to have.
Grade: B
Braves Acquire Jorge Soler, Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson
Jorge Soler entered Thursday's game hitting .287/.376/.535 with nine home runs and a 141 wRC+ and has been the best of the Braves' deadline acquisitions. Joc Pederson then had the tie-breaking hit in a 7-6 win over the Nationals Thursday.
Soler, Pederson and Adam Duvall together have bolstered the Braves' outfield.
Soler's been the story of this deal, though. He's walked 20 times and struck out 30 times in 35 games for Atlanta.
Compared to their division rivals, the Braves are getting the most return from their trade-deadline investments, making them the clear class of the NL East.
Grade: A