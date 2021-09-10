Re-Grading the Top Moves of MLB's 2021 Trade Deadline

2 of 10

*Los Angeles Dodgers acquire Max Scherzer and Trea Turner from Washington Nationals for four prospects, including catcher Keibert Ruiz and right-hander Josiah Gray.



The top of the National League West got richer, didn't it? Adding Max Scherzer and Trea Turner to the reigning World Series champions has gone about the way you would expect.

Scherzer has been excellent in his seven starts since being traded to the Dodgers. They have yet to lose a game with Scherzer on the mound, with him 5-0 in those starts. He would probably have another win if not for a nearly two-hour rain delay disrupting his second start for the Dodgers against the Phillies.

Scherzer gave up two earned runs in his first Dodgers start against the Houston Astros; another three earned-run outings against the Mets, and that is all.

Meanwhile, Turner has added a much-needed spark with his well-known speed on the basepaths and effectiveness against left-handed pitchers.

Beyond having perhaps the coolest slide into home plate we've seen in a long time, Turner boasts Major League Baseball's highest batting average (.390) and second-highest OPS (1.098) against lefties, according to FanGraphs.

Grade: A