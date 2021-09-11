Ranking the Best College Football Offenses Since 2000

0 of 10

Dave Martin/Associated Press

Every college football season has great offenses, but only a truly special unit creates a lasting legacy.

Most recently, 2019 LSU and 2020 Alabama assembled record-breaking years and earned a place in the conversation of best offenses. Otherwise, a majority of the legendary scoring attacks since 2000 played in the first decade of this millennium. That group features the memorable duo of Texas and USC in 2005.

One unsurprising note is every offense featured played in the national championship. Although three of the 10 lost on that stage, it happened against an offense that is also ranked here.

The list is subjective, but key factors include team success, scoring, per-play efficiency and total production.