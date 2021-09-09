College Football Rankings 2021: Records for Top 25 Teams and Week 2 Standings

2 of 3

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M went into the season as potential College Football Playoff teams.

The Crimson Tide earned the No. 1 ranking in the preseason polls and backed that up with a blowout win over Miami. We will not learn much about them in Week 2 since they play host to the FCS Mercer Bears.

The two biggest tests for Nick Saban's side come on the road in the first half of the season. The Crimson Tide visit the Florida Gators on Sept. 18 and make a trip to College Station, Texas, to play A&M on October 9.

If Alabama passes those road tests, it should remain on top of the rankings until the SEC Championship Game, where Georgia likely awaits.

The Bulldogs have a national championship-caliber defense, and their offense should get better as J.T. Daniels receives more snaps under center.

Georgia's position in the SEC East should allow it to roll through its conference schedule. The only threatening matchup on paper is the neutral-site showdown with Florida on October 30.

Kirby Smart's team is slated to face one other ranked side: the Auburn Tigers. If Georgia's defense plays the way it did against Clemson, it should have no problem containing Bo Nix and Co.

Texas A&M is the wild card in the SEC's playoff situation. The Aggies have been building up to this point for a few years and were right on the outside of the postseason bubble a year ago.

Jimbo Fisher's side opens the season with six consecutive home or neutral-site games. That run ends with the Alabama game at Kyle Field on October 9.

After that, the Aggies have three true road games on their schedule. However, they will be expected to win every one of those matchups.

If A&M finds a way to beat Bama, it would stay in the top four for the rest of the season. And if the Aggies play the Tide close in defeat and then win out, they could still make a strong case to land in the CFP.

Three other SEC programs were ranked in the Top 25 for Week 2, but none of them are expected to be in the national championship mix.