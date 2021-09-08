Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of offensive talent, but in order for Aaron Rodgers to connect with that group of players, he needs to stay upright.

The Packers begin the 2021 NFL season with a disadvantage on the offensive line since David Bakhtiari is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season.

Green Bay has a handful of young offensive linemen ready to step into starting roles. If it wants to provide insurance for those players, it could call on a free agent with plenty of familiarity in the offensive system.

Matt LaFleur and his staff do not need to make too many upgrades in the free-agent market, but every position is worth exploring just in case an injury occurs or certain players do not live up to expectations.