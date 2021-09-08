Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Packers Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 8, 2021
The Green Bay Packers have a ton of offensive talent, but in order for Aaron Rodgers to connect with that group of players, he needs to stay upright.
The Packers begin the 2021 NFL season with a disadvantage on the offensive line since David Bakhtiari is still working his way back from a torn ACL suffered at the end of last season.
Green Bay has a handful of young offensive linemen ready to step into starting roles. If it wants to provide insurance for those players, it could call on a free agent with plenty of familiarity in the offensive system.
Matt LaFleur and his staff do not need to make too many upgrades in the free-agent market, but every position is worth exploring just in case an injury occurs or certain players do not live up to expectations.
OT Rick Wagner
Green Bay could make a smart decision by bringing back Rick Wagner, even if it is for a few weeks while Bakhtiari works back to 100 percent.
The Packers are slated to start a reconfigured offensive line with plenty of players in new spots, including Elgton Jenkins at left tackle and Josh Myers at center.
Wagner would not be a starter if he is brought back, but he could be a valuable asset for the young players to learn off.
In the case of an injury, the Packers would have an experienced offensive tackle with knowledge of the system ready to go.
If everyone stays healthy, the Packers could just bide the time until Bakhtiari returns, but Wagner would be a good insurance policy to have on the roster.
WR Golden Tate
Green Bay has a handful of decent secondary options at wide receiver beneath Davante Adams.
For Green Bay to contend with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard need to take a step up in their production.
Randall Cobb is on the depth chart to provide veteran experience and to be a reliable target for Rodgers. Rookie Amari Rodgers could develop into a nice player as well.
If Green Bay is unhappy with its wideout production in the first few weeks, Golden Tate should receive a call to reinforce the depth chart.
Tate had three 1,000-yard seasons with the Detroit Lions, so the Packers organization should have plenty of familiarity with his game.
Tate has hopped around over the last three seasons. He spent 2018 between Detroit and Philadelphia and he was with the New York Giants in 2019 and 2020.
The 33-year-old may not be viewed as a must-add player because of Green Bay's current depth, but if the required production is not there to support Rodgers, a call could be made to Tate.
EDGE Olivier Vernon
If Green Bay wants to make a splash in the defensive free-agent market, it could look to bring in Olivier Vernon to help with the pass rush.
A year ago, Green Bay had a single player record more than five sacks. Vernon had nine takedowns last season for the Cleveland Browns.
If the edge pressure is deemed insufficient, the Packers could look at the 30-year-old to help the team's sack totals and provide competition.
Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster and Kingsley Keke will be under pressure to perform right away. None of them had more than four sacks in 2020.
Green Bay needs to have a more ferocious pass rush in 2021, and it can't just rely on Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith to record all the sacks.
Vernon recorded six or more sacks in seven of his nine NFL seasons, and he would be a welcome addition if the pass rush struggles to get going.
