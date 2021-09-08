Free-Agent Contracts Steelers Must Pursue After Preseason

0 of 3

After their disappointing end to the 2020 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers get a shot at a clean slate starting with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.

The Pittsburgh front office was busy trying to fix the issues that ailed the team in 2020. It didn't have much cap room but got creative to make changes to the offense. Matt Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator, Najee Harris was drafted to spruce up the run game, and free-agent signings such as Melvin Ingram III were made to fill some gaps.

There's always room for improvement, though. The Steelers were just forced to cut their roster to 53 players, meaning several names were shown the door.

That same process was just repeated by the other 31 teams, meaning there's a new batch of unsigned players who could make the Steelers better. Here's a look at three who might be worth considering.