Free-Agent Contracts Steelers Must Pursue After Preseason

Free-Agent Contracts Steelers Must Pursue After PreseasonSeptember 8, 2021
After their disappointing end to the 2020 season, the Pittsburgh Steelers get a shot at a clean slate starting with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 1.
The Pittsburgh front office was busy trying to fix the issues that ailed the team in 2020. It didn't have much cap room but got creative to make changes to the offense. Matt Canada was promoted to offensive coordinator, Najee Harris was drafted to spruce up the run game, and free-agent signings such as Melvin Ingram III were made to fill some gaps.
There's always room for improvement, though. The Steelers were just forced to cut their roster to 53 players, meaning several names were shown the door.
That same process was just repeated by the other 31 teams, meaning there's a new batch of unsigned players who could make the Steelers better. Here's a look at three who might be worth considering.
RB Latavius Murray
It's clear the Steelers are committed to running the ball more in 2021. Matt Canada has been brought in to bring some balance to an offense that needed it last season, and Najee Harris is going to be a big part of that.
But as much as the Steelers are going to want to give the ball to their first-round pick, depth at the running back position is key. If the Saints saw a need to carry Latavius Murray on their roster for the last two seasons with Alvin Kamara, the Steelers should be interested in doing the same with Harris.
Murray is a well-rounded back who is capable of getting tough yards between the tackles but also being a weapon in the passing game. He caught 23 of his 26 targets while averaging 4.5 yards per carry.
The Saints reportedly asked the 31-year-old to take a pay cut and he declined, per Adam Schefter. So his release in New Orleans wasn't exactly about his ability.
That's an upgrade over what Benny Snell has offered in his two seasons in Pittsburgh, making Murray an ideal addition to the Steelers roster.
OT Rick Wagner
The Steelers' offensive tackle room is in a precarious situation. With Zach Banner injured once again, the team will turn to fourth-round pick Dan Moore Jr. to start at left tackle.
The 22-year-old had a strong preseason but starting at left tackle as a rookie is difficult enough. Doing so as a fourth-round pick figures to have an even steeper learning curve.
Head coach Mike Tomlin said after camp that Moore's floor was "higher than anticipated" so all indications are that he'll be able to handle the pressure. But when the chaos of actual meaningful snaps get started, those evaluations can change rather quickly.
That's why it might be prudent for the Steelers to turn to a veteran to be a swing tackle. Rick Wagner is still without a team and would be an upgrade over Joe Haeg.
The 31-year-old was eighth in the league last season in ESPN Analytics' pass-rush win rate. That would bring an even higher floor to the offensive line.
Edge John Simon
For a team with title aspirations, you can never have enough pass-rushers. The Steelers have one of the best in the league in T.J. Watt, but outside of him, it's going to be a group effort to bring pressure off the edge.
With Bud Dupree gone, Pittsburgh will be hoping Alex Highsmith makes a leap and Melvin Ingram III is healthy enough to make an impact. Adding another veteran pass-rusher to the mix certainly wouldn't hurt.
John Simon would fit the mold. He was a surprise cut by the Tennessee Titans after starting all 16 games for the New England Patriots last season. He notched two sacks, four quarterback hits and four tackles for a loss.
The 30-year-old has some positional versatility after playing in 4-3 and 3-4 defenses in his career stops at New England, Indianapolis, Houston and Baltimore. He would be able to add some veteran leadership to the rotation.