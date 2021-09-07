NCAA Football Rankings 2021: Week 2 Standings for College's Top 25 Teams

2 of 3

Like in Week 1, there are a number of good matchups featuring ranked teams, or teams receiving votes just outside the Top 25. But there are two particularly tasty matchups to set your alarm for on Saturday.

No. 10 Iowa at No. 9 Iowa State (4:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

It's been quite some time since the rivalry between the Cyclones and Hawkeyes had this much at stake when the two teams met. The teams didn't play in 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the schools to play conference-only schedules—the first time they haven't faced off since 1976.

So in addition to a little extra bad blood, this game could have huge College Football Playoff implications, especially for Iowa State. The Cyclones still have matchups with No. 4 Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas this season, and it's very unlikely that a Big 12 team will get into the CFP with more than one loss because of the weakness in their conference schedule. If ISU wins, it could theoretically still lose to Texas or OU and have a shot, but if not, it'd need to run the table and win the Big 12 Championship Game.

For the Hawkeyes, a similar situation awaits. Kirk Ferentz's squad still has two potential Top 25 matchups with Penn State and Wisconsin this season, and the Hawkeyes could lose one of those and still make the Big Ten Championship. But losing even one of those, in combination with a loss to ISU, all but eliminates their playoff hopes.

No. 12 Oregon at No. 3 Ohio State (noon ET, Fox)

Coming into 2021, the Ducks were considered by some to be the runaway favorite to win the Pac-12 and potentially make a run at the CFP. Although the former didn't necessitate running the table, the latter likely does considering the Pac-12's lack of depth.

But two weeks into the college football season, the Ducks are one of five ranked Pac-12 schools, along with No. 14 USC, No. 16 UCLA, No. 21 Utah and No. 23 Arizona State. Oregon is only scheduled to play two of them in the regular season, though, and neither one is likely to provide a signature win that could bump the Ducks into the CFP conversation.

Enter Ohio State. Saturday's matchup with the Buckeyes is the perfect chance for Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal to cement the Ducks as a national power and give major credibility to the rebuilding job he's done.

OSU returns a ton of talent from last year's team that made the national championship, but it has some questions at quarterback, where C.J. Stroud struggled a bit in its win over Minnesota. Oregon has its own QB questions, though, and star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux left last week's game against Fresno State in a walking boot.

Ohio State opened as a two-TD favorite, but if the Ducks can find a way to get after Stroud as Minnesota's defense did, they could have a massive opportunity for a signature win on their resume.