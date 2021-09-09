Top College Football Jerseys That Don't Get Enough Love

0 of 8

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The beginning of the college football season is always exciting. Fans cheer on their favorite programs and the pursuit of rivalry wins, conference titles or a national championship. Millions of us watch this sport pretty seriously.

Sometimes, though, viewers have no rooting interest. And a timeless way of picking a team to support is based on uniforms.

Throughout the fall, the beloved classics of Alabama, Michigan, Penn State, Notre Dame and USC hit the field. Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Texas are longtime top choices. Boise State's blues and Oregon's endless combinations are among the modern staples.

But let's go beyond them. The following squads have a uniform that may help you discover a favorite team to watch.