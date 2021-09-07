College Football Playoff 2021: Latest NCAA Predictions After Week 1 Standings

0 of 2

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The first week of the 2021 college football season reinforced something we have known for a long time: the SEC is king.

The Alabama Crimson Tide backed up their No. 1 ranking with a blowout victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

A few hours later, the Georgia Bulldogs finished off the best defensive performance of Week 1 with a 10-3 win over the Clemson Tigers.

Saturday's victories by the SEC powers already have us talking about a potential head-to-head meeting in December that could have massive playoff implications.

For now, the task is easy for Alabama and Georgia. All they have to do is keep winning to remain at the forefront of the College Football Playoff discussion.

The Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes deserve to be mentioned in the very early playoff conversation, but both of those programs need to improve in the coming weeks and months to have a shot at knocking off one of the two SEC powers by season's end.