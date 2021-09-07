Grades for Notable Quarterback Performances from Week 1 of College Football

0 of 8

Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

College football's Week 1 kicked off the 2021 season, and with it, we got to see several Power Five quarterbacks take the field for their teams for the first time. Some quarterbacks were featured in prime time and played in marquee matchups, while other new guys were able to start their seasons off against lesser opponents.

For each of these guys, there were quite a few takeaways. Which quarterbacks looked the most dominant under center, and who has the longest to go? Did some unexpectedly struggle while others surprised us with some big numbers?

This week gave us some fantastic freshman performances, some underwhelming showings from big-name guys and a few surprises that are part of what makes college football so great. Let's grade some of the Power Five QBs that stood out the most in their Week 1 performances.