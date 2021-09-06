B/R's College Football Weekly Awards: Week 1

0 of 8

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Welcome back, college football, you beautiful, chaotic sport.

After a small sampling of games last Saturday, Week 1 featured the season opener for the rest of the Football Bowl Subdivision. Georgia edged Clemson in a Top Five showdown, and Alabama steamrolled Miami in another key Top 25 matchup.

But those were simply two results on a busy schedule.

Every Monday in the 2021 season, B/R will distribute a handful of awards. Some will review the previous weekend's slate, and others will preview what's coming up. A few topics might be humorous or downright strange.

This week, we'll highlight Georgia's win. But we're also storming the field with Kansas, embracing lower-division chaos and crowning our Fireman of the Week.