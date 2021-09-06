Top 21 Overreactions from Week 1 of 2021 College Football Season

0 of 21

Associated Press

As college football fans, we overreact to just about everything that happens throughout the course of a season.

However, the post-Week 1 overreactions are the best kind.

And, also, typically the worst.

As The Athletic's Stewart Mandel noted on Twitter on Sunday afternoon, there were quite a few talking points following teams' first games in 2020 that turned out to be the furthest thing possible from prophetic.

Nevertheless, we waited eight long months for our first full weekend of this season, and we are ready to dive headlong into 21 opinionated statements that might look idiotic in as little as six days. (So ready, in fact, that we weren't even willing to wait until after the Monday night clash between Louisville and Ole Miss to share these thoughts with the masses.)

These 21 overreactions to the start of the '21 season are presented loosely in chronological order of when the games were played. The numbers associated with each of the overreactions are not a ranking. Think of them instead as markers intended to let you know where one take ends and the next begins.

Let's head back to Thursday night to get this journey started.