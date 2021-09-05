Quick Takes on Demon Balor Return, AEW All Out Match Card, Chris Jericho, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The exciting times in wrestling just keep on rolling as AEW prepares to cap off All Out weekend with a bang while WWE loads up its special SmackDown show live from Madison Square Garden on Friday night.

The latest development coming out of the blue brand was that Finn Balor's Demon persona might be returning to combat Universal champion Roman Reigns leading up to Extreme Rules. Although it would be an interesting wrinkle to their rivalry, the timing isn't ideal if the plan isn't for Balor to win.

CM Punk will have victory on his mind when he steps back into the ring to wrestle for the first time in more than seven years Sunday at All Out. His match against Darby Allin is easily the biggest attraction on the show, though Kenny Omega vs. Christian Cage for the AEW World Championship may take precedence as far as the match order is concerned.

The official main event for All Out remains unknown, but on the bright side, AEW can't go wrong with either bout in that spot. Chris Jericho's career being on the line is also worth noting, even though all signs point to him beating MJF.

This installment of Quick Takes will tackle why AEW doesn't need Jericho, how WWE has gotten it right with United States champion Damian Priest, the latest case of false advertising on Raw and more.