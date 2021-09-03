Clemson vs. Georgia: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the Week

Clemson vs. Georgia: Top Prospects, Storylines, Odds for B/R's Game of the WeekSeptember 3, 2021
In an absolute landslide, the B/R community voted Clemson's clash with Georgia as the CFB Game of the Week.
Considering it's a showdown of top-five teams, that much isn't surprising. Third-ranked Clemson has earned six straight trips to the College Football Playoff, and No. 5 Georgia enters the 2021 campaign with national championship expectations.
Overall, the matchup garnered 73.4 percent of your 32,963 votes in the B/R app. The other options were No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 14 Miami (13.0 percent), No. 19 Penn State at No. 12 Wisconsin (8.5 percent) and No. 16 LSU at UCLA (5.2 percent).
Ahead, we'll highlight the top NFL draft prospects, two major storylines, betting odds and all of the basic information you need to know for B/R's CFB Game of the Week.
Top NFL Draft Prospects
Adam Anderson, Edge, Georgia
Since he's totaled 36 stops in three years, Adam Anderson doesn't fit the usual profile of a top prospect. However, he's been incredibly efficient in limited snaps. He posted 6.5 sacks and 10 hurries last season, also forcing two fumbles. If he puts together the breakout season we expect, he should be an early selection in the 2022 NFL draft.
Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
This is a huge season for Andrew Booth Jr. and his draft potential. After managing a few snaps in 2019, he played well in a rotational role last season. He totaled 27 tackles, two interceptions, four pass breakups and one fumble recovery. Clemson will be leaning on him to stand out as the defense's top corner this fall.
Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
Health is the major concern for Justyn Ross, who missed the 2020 season after undergoing surgery for a congenital fusion in his spine. In two previous years, though, he'd amassed 112 receptions for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. He has a knack for making incredible catches, and another strong year would affirm the receiver's place as a first-round talent.
Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
Any number of UGA players merit consideration, including offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer, defensive tackle Jordan Davis or safeties Tykee Smith or Lewis Cine. But the early leader is Nakobe Dean, an ultra-aggressive linebacker who amassed a team-high 71 tackles in 2020. Thanks to terrific speed and instincts, he has a constant presence at or near the line of scrimmage.
D.J. Uiagalelei Era Begins
For most of the last three seasons, Clemson leaned on Trevor Lawrence. The future No. 1 overall draft pick guided the Tigers to three ACC titles and one national championship.
D.J. Uiagalelei has a difficult act to follow. But if his starts in 2020 were any indication, he's ready for the challenge.
Lawrence missed two games last season because of COVID protocols. Uiagalelei stepped in, leading a comeback win over Boston College and taking then-No. 4 Notre Dame to overtime. He put up 808 yards and six touchdowns in those games.
Not bad for someone who didn't expect to play until 2021.
Given that Clemson again has CFP potential, the 20-year-old's performance will be watched closely. If he plays well in a Clemson win, the championship hype around this roster should only increase.
One notable sidebar is Uiagalelei will likely be throwing against former teammate Derion Kendrick. Clemson dismissed him for repeated rule violations this offseason, and the cornerback transferred to UGA. He is expected to start for the Dawgs.
Georgia's Injured, Unavailable Receiving Corps
Since the Dawgs had a 4-2 record when JT Daniels made his debut last season, he never had an opportunity to keep Georgia in the SEC or national races. This year, it's his offense from the start.
But first, Georgia needs to find his primary targets.
During spring practice, top receiver George Pickens tore the ACL in his right knee. Key transfer Arik Gilbert is sidelined for personal reasons. Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton and tight end Darnell Washington all missed time in fall camp because of injuries, and Dominick Blaylock is recovering from a second ACL tear.
When healthy, talent is not a concern for the Dawgs. Unfortunately, they're basically the exact opposite right now.
Given their depth at running back and sturdy offensive line, the Dawgs will probably try to lean on the running game. At some point, though, the receivers will need to make a few critical plays.
Jackson, Burton, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith are talented, for sure, but they bear a considerable burden of proof opposite a potentially elite Clemson defense.
Game Information and Odds
When: Saturday, Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. ET
Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
TV: ABC
Stream: WatchESPN
Spread (via DraftKings): Clemson -3
Total (via DraftKings): 50
Moneyline (via DraftKings): Clemson -155; Georgia +135
