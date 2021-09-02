76ers Bold Predictions Ahead of 2021-22 NBA Season

0 of 3

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are in a strange place.

Normally, the idea of a team trading away a 25-year-old All-Star would be laughed out of existence. But in this case, it doesn't qualify as a remotely bold prediction.

The Ben Simmons saga took another turn Tuesday, as Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported Simmons told the team he wants a trade and has no intention of attending training camp. A Simmons trade has long felt like more of a when than an if, and that when just moved up a lot sooner.

So, no, this collection of bold 76ers predictions for the 2021-22 NBA season won't include any Simmons trade talk. Instead, they will focus on the players who will be around in Philly when the campaign tips.