ACC Football: Preview and Predictions for 2021 Season

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina

As the 2022 NFL draft approaches, you'll be probably hearing Sam Howell's name an awful lot. He's a strong contender to be the No. 1 overall pick, along with Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Howell totaled 40 touchdowns as a freshman and was even more efficient in 2020. While averaging 10.3 yards per attempt, he threw for 3,586 yards and 30 touchdowns. Howell also ripped off 16 runs of 10-plus yards and scored five times on the ground.

North Carolina is rebuilding at running back and receiver, but Howell's presence gives this offense huge upside.

D'Eriq King, QB, Miami

In 2018 at Houston, D'Eriq King accounted for 50 touchdowns. It should be no surprise he put together a superb year at Miami last season, throwing for 23 scores and rushing in four more.

Overall, the transfer quarterback completed 64.1 percent of his passes for 8.2 yards per attempt. King closed the season with 2,686 passing yards, 538 rushing yards and a torn right ACL—ah, right, the last part. He exited the Cheez-It Bowl with the devastating injury but has recovered fully and in time for the 2021 opener.

Miami has questions on offense (more on that shortly), but the 'Canes will be a thorn as long as King is under center.

Take Your Pick, Clemson

Would you prefer quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei, who is expected to become a national star? How about top target Justyn Ross, a standout receiver coming back from spinal surgery? Or maybe defensive linemen Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, who combined for 18 tackles for loss as freshmen?

The list could continue, but you get the point. Clemson is very likely to have a couple of All-Americans in 2021.