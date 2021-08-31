Damian Priest Is Over, Bizarre Charlotte vs. Nia Jax Match, More WWE Raw Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The August 30 edition of WWE Raw promised much from the outset but did not always deliver. The show even backed off of multiple major promised matches to offer some interesting alternatives instead.

Damian Priest issued an open challenge for his United States Championship to start the show, and many wrestlers accepted. In the end, he was challenged by both Drew McIntyre and Sheamus and managed to pin The Scottish Warrior.

Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair had a unique match that had many talking. The Irresistible Force took some hard hits at The Queen, seemingly taking liberties before defeating the Raw women's champion.

In the main event, Bobby Lashley and The Miz challenged the Raw tag team champions RK-Bro. While Riddle was able to take the win, The All Mighty struck, forcing Randy Orton to intervene and RKO him. It seems both men could become new challengers to the WWE champion.

It was a unique edition of Raw that showed WWE is perhaps uncertain of its own direction, pushing in different direction than was previously set up.