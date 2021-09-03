Woj: DeAndre Jordan, 4 Picks Traded from Nets to Pistons for Okafor, Doumbouya

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets have reportedly struck a deal to send DeAndre Jordan to the Detroit Pistons in a cost-saving move for the franchise.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets are sending Jordan, four future second-round draft picks and $5.78 million in cash to Detroit for Jahlil Okafor and Sekou Doumbouya.

Wojnarowski added the Pistons "plan to work through" a buyout of Jordan's contract, and the Nets will save $47 million in salary and tax money in the deal.

The three-time All-NBA center is still due $19.7 million over the next two seasons.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Alex Schiffer reported on Aug. 30 a buyout was under discussion and that Jordan was "increasingly unlikely to be part of the organization moving forward." Schiffer had reported Aug. 25 that Brooklyn was unsuccessfully shopping him around the NBA.

Between their payroll and luxury-tax payment, the Nets were on the hook for $306.4 million in 2021-22, so easing their financial burden was presumably a driving factor behind this move.

It appeared a divorce with Jordan was even more inevitable, either through buyout or via trade, with LaMarcus Aldridge set to return to the NBA after retiring in the middle of last season with an irregular heartbeat.

Charania reported on Thursday that Aldridge has been medically cleared to return, and the Nets are considered the favorite to sign him.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Jordan also seemed to fall out of favor for head coach Steve Nash. He logged 5:04 in the team's final six games and didn't play at all during the playoffs. The 33-year-old averaged 7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 57 appearances. He also shot 76.3 percent from the field.

With Jordan confined to the bench, the Nets were inches away from eliminating the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Had James Harden and Kyrie Irving been fully healthy, Brooklyn might have not only taken out the Bucks but also gone on to the NBA Finals.

Because of that, it's not surprising the front office remains confident of the roster's title credentials without Jordan in the fold. As long as Harden, Irving and Kevin Durant are available, the Nets are probably the favorites to come out of the East. FanDuel lists them with the best odds (+230), ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers (+400) and reigning champion Bucks (+850).

Having said that, rim protection might become an issue once the postseason arrives. Nicolas Claxton will get tested in a big way if he has to defend Joel Embiid or serve as the last line of defense when Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks the basket.

Jordan is no longer an elite defender or rebounder inside, and his inability to space the floor at all makes it tough to play him for extended stretches in a playoff series.

But he can still be effective in a limited role and offers an obvious solution to counteracting opposing centers. According to NBA.com, opponents shot 58.4 percent inside six feet when matched up against him.

Perhaps general manager Sean Marks is looking to see how things play out with their current crop of centers and will add either Aldridge or another big man in the middle of the season if it proves to be a problem.

Jordan, meanwhile, could end up being a free agent if he can reach a buyout with the Pistons. Given his resume, he'll presumably be looking to land with a title contender. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported the Los Angeles Lakers would be interested if he was bought out by the Nets.

Must be 21+ and present in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, West Virginia, Colorado or Tennessee. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER. See sportsbook.fanduel.com for details.