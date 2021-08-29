5 Lessons WWE Must Learn from After SummerSlam Fallout

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

From two blockbuster returns to several new champions being crowned, WWE's SummerSlam 2021 pay-per-view was nothing short of a newsworthy night.

With the Superstars back on the road full-time, the company needed to hit a home run to get people buzzing about the product heading into the final stretch of 2021. Not every match or booking decision was wise or exceptional—some were simply downright dumb—but by and large, WWE effectively got the wrestling world talking in the days that followed.

It was a unique installment of SummerSlam to be sure. It was the first to be held in a major stadium in almost 30 years and also the first to occur on a Saturday. Both experiments can't be considered anything but a success given it was the most-viewed and highest-grossing of all-time according to WWE.

No announcement was made on where next year's SummerSlam will emanate from, but one has to imagine it will be in a similarly-sized venue in another popular destination. If so, as eventful as SummerSlam 2021 was, there are several things that can be improved upon to ensure it's even more acclaimed.

These are the five lessons WWE must learn from last week's SummerSlam extravaganza that will help better future installments as well as other upcoming pay-per-views.