Which 2021 NBA Offseason Moves Will Look Worst in 3 Years?

Virtually every part of the Chicago Bulls' sign-and-trade for DeMar DeRozan is a mind-boggler.

Let's start with the contract, which came in at three years, $85 million and is fully guaranteed. Who was Chicago bidding against to feel the need to go this high and for this long at the negotiating table? The Oklahoma City Thunder were the only team with major money left, and that obviously wasn't a fit. DeRozan also didn't make sense for a San Antonio Spurs squad finally seeing the merits of a youth movement.

The Bulls should've had leveraged, but if they did, they exercised exactly none of it.

Now for the fit: How will a team headlined by DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic ever get enough stops to win anything of substance? It's like the Bulls' brass decided to follow the Brooklyn Nets' model for roster construction, only they forgot to get one player—let alone three—on the level of Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving.

DeRozan works best with the ball in his hands. So does LaVine. Vucevic can't get lost in the shuffle, and Patrick Williams needs all the developmental touches he can get. How is this all going to work?

"Lot of people I see criticizing, talking about 'fit this, fit that' have probably never even played basketball," DeRozan told reporters. "For me, if everybody (is) on the same page mentality and wants to win, it don't matter about a 'fit,' because it's all gonna come together how it need to come together and make it work."

That might be the right mentality for DeRozan to have, but saying that it's going to work doesn't actually explain how it will. Chicago basically put all of its chips behind an offense that should be good but quite possibly won't be great. How far can a team follow that formula? Probably nowhere near championship contention.

DeRozan won't get better with age (his decline could start at any time), and the 30-year-old Vucevic could be starting his descent, too. Is that enough reason for LaVine to look elsewhere in free agency next summer? If he signs a massive extension before then, will the Bulls have just locked into a core that can't compete for a title?

The questions are clear and concerning right now, and it's hard to see what could possibly silence them over the next three years.

