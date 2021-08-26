Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Bray Wyatt, Adam Cole and More

1 of 3

Dave Meltzer reported on Saturday Night's Main Event that Impact Wrestling is "really after" Bray Wyatt. Despite this, higher-ups in AEW still believe the former WWE and Universal champion is signing with their company.

If there is one star who would benefit from making the jump to Impact over AEW, it is Wyatt.

Impact has long been home to more outlandish creative. From Wrestle House to the demonic possession storylines involving Rosemary and Su Yung, the company has been more willing than others to take chances and present characters that may never have had a chance elsewhere.

Wyatt is uber-creative, and as we saw with The Fiend persona, WWE was not the company to see his vision through. AEW is more grounded in reality, hardly making it the most beneficial landing spot for a guy with ideas beyond than your typical wrestling storyline.

An Impact run would likely help him rediscover his passion for wrestling while allowing him to exercise those creative muscles without interference in a way no other major promotion would. While he, like so many others recently, is still most likely to head to AEW, it would be worth his time to sit back and listen to anything Impact has to say.