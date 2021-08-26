B/R MLB Community Picks the Most Memorable Moments of the 2021 Season

0 of 10

Ron Vesely/Getty Images

Welcome to this week's Bleacher Report MLB community article.

After looking at who readers thought were the most underrated and most overrated players in baseball the last two weeks, it's time to shift gears.

This time around, we're looking back at the most memorable moments of the 2021 season.

There are sure to be others added to the mix as the pennant race unfolds and the playoffs kick into gear, but for now, there are already plenty of enduring moments from the first five months of the campaign.

Ahead, we've highlighted some of your best answers to the simple question of: What is the most memorable moment of the 2021 MLB season?