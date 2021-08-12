B/R MLB Community Debates Who Are Baseball's Most Underrated Players of 2021

2 of 12

"Jonathan Loaisiga is up there. Non-Yankees fans don't realize how amazing this guy is." (@AvrohomMochkin)

The 26-year-old has a 2.60 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 55.1 innings, tallying eight wins, four saves and 14 holds in 45 appearances while recording more than three outs in 19 of those outings. His 2.1 WAR trails only Gerrit Cole (4.2), Aaron Judge (3.3) and Jordan Montgomery (2.8) among all Yankees players. A terrific pick.

"Honestly, Chris Flexen has put together one of the most quiet good seasons for a starting pitcher. He's been a stabilizing force for the Mariners, and been pretty consistent all year. Wasn't heralded coming in, and not talked about now." (@ElCidly)

A fringe big leaguer for several seasons with the New York Mets, Flexen spent the 2020 season in the KBO, where he went 8-4 with a 3.01 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 116.2 innings for the Doosan Bears. The Mariners brought him back stateside with a two-year, $4.75 million deal, and he has gone 10-5 with a 3.81 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 1.9 WAR in 21 starts.

"Paul Sewald has the highest strikeout percentage in the AL and wasn't even an All-Star." (@JoeJudgeEffect)

Another former Met pitching well in Seattle, Sewald has struck out 64 of the 152 batters he has faced this year. The 31-year-old has a 2.84 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 15.2 K/9 with four saves and nine holds in 37 appearances. I'll admit, I knew he was having a solid season, but just how dominant he's been was not on my radar.

"Tim Mayza is seriously underrated. He hit an awful rough spot back in May, but that was the only month he gave up more than one earned run. Over his last 22.1 innings since the end of May, he has given up three earned runs and has been lights out with a lot of games against a very tough AL East." (@norwood11)

Mayza has kept the opposition off the scoreboard in 35 of his 44 appearances, logging a 3.75 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 9.0 K/9 with 13 holds. The southpaw has been lethal against left-handed hitters, but he has also limited right-handed hitters to a .227 average in 82 plate appearances.