Updated MLB Position-by-Position Power Rankings, August Edition

0 of 12

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position in 2021?

It sounds like an easy enough question until you start trying to trim the list and are forced to decide whether a few more home runs from Player A earns him a spot above Player B, who has a slightly higher OPS+.

Our first positional power rankings of the year were released on May 1, with subsequent updates published on June 4 and July 2. With another month of games in the books, it's time for another update.

Once again, these rankings are solely based on what each player has accomplished in 2021. Production prior to this season and future expectations are removed from the equation.

To make the field of candidates at each position more manageable, a player must have played 51 percent of his games at a certain position to be eligible for inclusion there. Players must also have at least 200 plate appearances on the year to be considered for a spot.

Included under the "July" column on the positional charts is a look at where each player was ranked last month to give an idea of who has climbed and who has fallen.

Let's get to it.