Updated MLB Position-by-Position Rankings Thus Far in 2021

Who are the 10 best MLB players at each position right now?

It sounds like an easy enough question until you start trying to trim the list and are forced to decide whether a few more home runs from Player A earns him a spot above Player B who has a slightly higher OPS+.

Our first positional power rankings of the year were released on May 1, and with another month of games in the books, it's time for an update.

Once again, these rankings will be based solely on what has been accomplished in 2021, with past production prior to this season and future expectations removed from the equation.

In order to make the field of candidates at each position more manageable, a player has to have played 51 percent of his games at a position to be eligible for inclusion there. Players must also have at least 100 plate appearances on the year to be considered for a spot.

Included under the "May" column on the positional charts is a look at where each player was ranked last month to give an idea of who has climbed and who has fallen since the calendar flipped to June.

Let's get to it.