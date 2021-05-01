Ranking the Top 10 MLB Stars at Each Position 1 Month into the 2021 Season

0 of 10

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Who are MLB's 10 best players at each position one month into the 2021 season?

That's the simple question we set out to answer, and it required casting aside preconceived notions and long-term projections.

That means established stars such as Francisco Lindor, Manny Machado, DJ LeMahieu, Luis Castillo, Matt Chapman and Lucas Giolito are nowhere to be found in this article.

In their places, early standouts such as Yermin Mercedes, Cedric Mullins, Nick Solak, Carlos Rodon, Carson Kelly and Danny Duffy are all prominently featured.

To put it simply, this is an overview of the top players at each spot based solely on what they have accomplished this season. Past performances and future expectations did not play a part.

Let's get to it.