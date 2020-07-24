1 Bold Prediction for Every MLB Team for the 2020 Season

27 of 30

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

The Tampa Bay Rays are legitimate World Series contenders.

The team's biggest strength last season was a pitching staff that ranked first in the AL and second in the majors with a 3.65 ERA.

That group returns largely intact, with a healthy Tyler Glasnow giving the rotation a further boost and a full season of Nick Anderson, who struck out an absurd 41 of the 78 batters he faced out of the bullpen after coming over in a deadline trade.

The biggest weakness was an offense that tied for 15th in the majors with 769 runs scored and finished 21st in the league with 217 home runs. That was addressed with the offseason additions of Hunter Renfroe (33 HR in 2019), Yoshitomo Tsutsugo (255 career home runs in Japan) and Jose Martinez (career 119 OPS+).

Looking at the net gains, Renfroe is a bigger power threat and a better defensive outfielder than Tommy Pham, while Tsutsugo is more than capable of replacing Avisail Garcia's production at a fraction of the price.

Add in Manny Margot, who is one of the best defensive outfielders in baseball, and it's not out of line to say the offense and defense are both improved, while the pitching staff should again be among the best in baseball.

This team won 96 games last season and will give the New York Yankees a serious run for their money in the AL East.

Even if they sneak into the playoffs again as a wild card, a rotation of Charlie Morton, Blake Snell, Glasnow and the underrated Ryan Yarbrough will be extremely tough, especially backed by a staple of electric arms in the bullpen.

Bold pick? Sure. Realistic pick? Absolutely.