10 MLB Players Primed for 2020 Breakouts After Finishing 2019 Strong

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Ketel Marte was arguably the biggest breakout star of the 2019 season, coming out of nowhere to emerge as a National League MVP candidate for the Arizona Diamondbacks.

There were warning signs of what was to come, though.

While he posted a forgettable 102 OPS+ during the 2018 campaign, he closed the season on fire, hitting .301/.373/.562 with nine extra-base hits in 84 plate appearances in September.

That proved to be a springboard to a monster season in which he posted a 149 OPS+ with 36 doubles, nine triples and 32 home runs with 6.9 WAR.

So which young player will build on a strong finish to 2019 and turn in a breakout 2020 season?

Ahead we've highlighted 10 candidates—five hitters and five pitchers—who showed signs down the stretch of bigger things to come.