B/R's Top 100 MLB Prospects at the Start of the 2020 Season

Gregory Bull/Associated Press

Prospects

1. SS Wander Franco, TB

2. OF Luis Robert, CWS

3. OF Jo Adell, LAA

4. 2B Gavin Lux, LAD

5. LHP MacKenzie Gore, SD

6. RHP Casey Mize, DET

7. OF Cristian Pache, ATL

8. RHP Nate Pearson, TOR

9. LHP Jesus Luzardo, OAK

10. C Adley Rutschman, BAL



Overview

Anyone who doesn't understand why Wander Franco is the No. 1 prospect in baseball has not been paying attention.

He hit .327/.398/.487 with 43 extra-base hits and more walks (56) than strikeouts (35) as an 18-year-old playing full-season ball last year. His average competition at High-A was 4.4 years older than him, and he still hit .339 with 26 walks and 15 strikeouts in 52 games. Guys his age just don't have that type of polish and discipline at the plate, and he's just scratching the surface of his power potential.

Luis Robert, Gavin Lux and Jesus Luzardo will all begin the 2020 season in prominent roles for teams with legitimate playoff aspirations. Robert and Lux are the odds-on favorites to win Rookie of the Year honors, and Robert has the highest ceiling of any prospect not named Wander Franco.

Jo Adell could also make an impact in 2020, and the Angels' decision to decline their option on Kole Calhoun is a strong indication they think the five-tool standout will be ready to assume the starting right field job in short order.

MacKenzie Gore, Casey Mize and Nate Pearson are the cream of the pitching prospect crop right now, along with Luzardo. The Tigers have no reason to rush Mize to the majors, but it will be interesting to see if Gore and Pearson get a crack at the majors this year if the Padres and Blue Jays can hang around in the postseason hunt.

Defensive standout Cristian Pache saw his prospect stock skyrocket thanks to an offensive breakout in 2019 in which he hit .277/.340/.462 with 57 extra-base hits. The 21-year-old is a good enough defender in center field that anything he provides offensively is icing on the cake.

Adley Rutschman has a chance to be a generational talent behind the plate and the face of the Baltimore rebuild. Switch-hitting catchers with plus power, an advanced hit tool and Gold Glove-caliber defensive skills don't come along very often.

All stats courtesy of Baseball Reference and FanGraphs unless otherwise noted.