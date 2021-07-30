Biggest Winners and Losers of the 2021 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 10

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

There's never been an MLB trade deadline quite like the one we just witnessed.

According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, a record 10 players were traded in the same season they were named to the All-Star team—Kris Bryant, Nelson Cruz, Eduardo Escobar, Adam Frazier, Joey Gallo, Kyle Gibson, Craig Kimbrel, Max Scherzer, Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner.

Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Jose Berrios also found new homes as potential impact players for the stretch run, and two former contenders in the Chicago Cubs and Washington Nationals stripped their rosters to the studs in a full-blown fire sale.

There were a total of 32 trades completed in the two days leading up to the deadline, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, and more than 80 players have changed teams in the past week.

Sifting through the wreckage is no small task, and it will be years before we can declare a definitive winner and loser in each of this year's deadline deals, but there are some general conclusions that can be drawn.

Did contenders address their glaring needs? Did selling teams maximize their trade chips? Do individual players find themselves in a considerably better or worse situation?

Ahead, we've highlighted the biggest winners and losers in the aftermath of the 2021 MLB trade deadline.