Bold Predictions for Dolphins' 2021 NFL Season

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Entering the second year of his pro career, Tua Tagovailoa has something to prove.

The former Alabama quarterback did fine in his rookie season. He posted 11 touchdowns to five interceptions, went 6-3 as the starter and recorded a passer rating of 87.1.

Still, Tagovailoa had to deal with speculation the Dolphins would be in the quarterback market. Teammates were reportedly not confident in the rookie, and he still had the safety net of Ryan Fitzpatrick to come in if he was struggling.

This year, that safety net is gone. Fitzpatrick is off to Washington and this is officially Tagovailoa's team.

That may be cause for concern for some, but there's plenty of reason to believe the 23-year-old is in a position to have a breakout season.

Baker Mayfield went from a shaky sophomore campaign to breakout star in his third year. He was 15th in passer rating, 14th in passing touchdowns and 13th in adjusted yards per attempt while leading the Browns to a playoff berth.

There's no reason to think Tagovailoa can't post similar numbers with similar success in 2021.

He's had a normal offseason to work on learning the playbook and develop chemistry with his receiving corps. Offensive linemen Austin Jackson and Robert Hunt are both in Year 2 of playing, while Liam Eichenberg is another talented young guy up front.

Then, there are the added threats of Jaylen Waddle and Will Fuller V in the receiving corps.

With more tools, better prediction and a better grasp of the offense, Tagovailoa is prepared to light up defenses in 2021.