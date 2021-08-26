Biggest Upset-Watch Games for the 2021 College Football Season

0 of 8

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

Every loss during a college football season hurts, but upsets particularly sting. And for programs with high expectations, that kind of letdown can derail a year.

For fans and media alike, part of the preseason fun is trying to identify which matchups have upset potential. In many cases, we focus on a Group of Five program that may upend a Top 25 team. Some conference games or marquee nonconference showdowns fit the category too.

The list—which is ordered chronologically—considers game timing, expected performance and impact of the result.

Additionally, there is an emphasis on early-season games because the aftermath of a November result is far less certain.