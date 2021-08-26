Celtics' Report Card for Most Impactful Offseason Decisions

0 of 3

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Fireworks weren't in the cards for the Boston Celtics during the 2021 NBA offseason, but new president of basketball operations Brad Stevens still had plenty on his plate.

He traded away Kemba Walker and brought back Al Horford. He acquired Josh Richardson, extended Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III and signed Dennis Schroder.

There might not be a spotlight-stealing move in the mix, but the Celtics already had the marquee covered by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. A quiet but productive offseason would suffice, and Stevens seemingly accomplished that.

Let's see how well he did by grading his three most impactful decisions.